Triste Noir Book

My latest book, Triste Noir is now available! It is limited to 100 copies which are signed and numbered and it also includes a 4×6 photo from the series which is also signed and numbered.

This is the first time that these photos are in print and it also includes a written piece which is published for the first time. I have a new simplified and less expensive shipping and handling charges for this and my other 2 self-published books. Thanks to everyone for purchasing my books and keeping the dream alive!

https://www.leannestaples.com/triste-noir