Triste Noir Book

Posted on by Leanne Staples

My latest book, Triste Noir is now available! It is limited to 100 copies which are signed and numbered and it also includes a 4×6 photo from the series which is also signed and numbered.

This is the first time that these photos are in print and it also includes a written piece which is published for the first time. I have a new simplified and less expensive shipping and handling charges for this and my other 2 self-published books. Thanks to everyone for purchasing my books and keeping the dream alive!
https://www.leannestaples.com/triste-noir

