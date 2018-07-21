2018 Coney Island Mermaid Parade – 10

Posted on by Leanne Staples

This is my 11th year of shooting the Coney Island Mermaid Parade. It’s always fun!

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s