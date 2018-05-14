Inspired Eye Article

The newest issue of Inspired Eye is out and I have an article in it about photographic clichés. It’s a fabulous magazine and it has very few ads in it. Just photos and interviews with many photographers and how they got into photography, what inspires them and much more. It is definitely worth paying for and reading.



“Clichés are like covers of classic songs. You are still learning your craft. That’s a good thing! The challenge is to do it better next time. Art can be deceptive. It often looks easier than it is. It’s good to go back and review your work in context by the subjects you choose. It’s a good method of assessing your progress.”