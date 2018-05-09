Street Photography Tip – Don’t worry, be happy!

Your photos are always a reflection of who you are. And your mood always has an influence on your work. I do at times need to challenge myself on the streets to get outside of myself and be available to what’s going on around me. I often get invigorated by the people on the street. Street photography is about humanity. It’s about the people! When you smile and when you’re open to the environment people respond in a like manner. So don’t worry and be happy and your photos will be better for it! Happy shooting! Republished from Issue 8 of the Shoot New York City Newsletter. You can subscribe here.