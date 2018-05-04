Thoughts on Photography – Open-mindedness & Creativity

I’ve been shooting for the better part of 50 years and it doesn’t cease to amaze me. I think of myself as always somewhat new to photography. I don’t know if half a century really means that much. There are many photographers out there that have been shooting for a much shorter amount of time than I have and they are better than me. Whatever better means as there are so many criteria to base that on. And since art is subjective, always in the eye of the beholder, then there’s no clear cut decision on that. I think I still have quite a way to go.

I can say that I am far from bored with photography. Perhaps I am in fact the opposite of bored. I am enthusiastic about it! I feel that I have far more to learn and experience ahead of me than what came before. What I can say about shooting for 50 years with a fair amount of certainty is that I do it out of passion and sheer persistence. Maybe I’m the tortoise. Yes, even a late-bloomer. I hope that the blooming continues for some time to come as it is very exciting to me. I find that I continue to shoot in the same neighborhoods, even the same streets, and I always find something new. Or perhaps like my favorite quote by Marcel Proust, it’s about seeing with new eyes. That is always my biggest challenge to myself. When I stop seeing with new eyes is when I’ll quit.