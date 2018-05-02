Photographer Profile – William Klein
William Klein (1928- ) was born in New York City. He started his career as an artist studying abstract painting and sculpture at the Sorbonne in Paris after serving in the US Army. In other words, he got his start like so many other famous photographers. Even though he had no formal training in photography, he became a fashion photographer for Vogue magazine for a short period of time. His fashion photography really changed the style of the day by doing his shoots in the streets rather than in a studio.
Klein is one of my favorite photographers and the fact that he liked to break or
ignore the rules probably has a lot to do with that. He lives in Paris and has made a number of films as well. He is also known as one of the founders of street photography even though that term was assigned to him after the fact. He has a number of photos that he painted frames around that are very cool. And of course photos like the one above on the right that shows an incredible eye for composition and the rule of opposites with the man on the right. I hope that you enjoy the work of William Klein as I do and perhaps are inspired by it.
