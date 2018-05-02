Photographer Profile – William Klein

William Klein (1928- ) was born in New York City. He started his career as an artist studying abstract painting and sculpture at the Sorbonne in Paris after serving in the US Army. In other words, he got his start like so many other famous photographers. Even though he had no formal training in photography, he became a fashion photographer for Vogue magazine for a short period of time. His fashion photography really changed the style of the day by doing his shoots in the streets rather than in a studio.

Klein is one of my favorite photographers and the fact that he liked to break or