Photographer Profile – Ernst Haas

Ernst Haas (1921-1986) is a photographer that I haven’t explored nearly enough yet! He reminds me a bit of Saul Leiter. And Leiter is one of my favorite photographers! So I will be delving deeper into the work or Haas soon!

Haas has been called a pioneer in color photography. He blurred the lines between photo journalism and creative photography and for that matter, street photography. He also used blur and minimalism in his work. Two of my favorite things in photography! And if that isn’t enough, there is a quote attributed to him, “I am not interested in shooting new things – I am interested to see things new.” Oh that sounds like my favorite quote from Marcel Proust “The real act of discovery consists not in finding new lands but in seeing with new eyes.”

Haas was born in Vienna and he moved to New York City in 1950. He was a Magnum photographer and Robert Capa appointed him to be a U.S. Vice President of Magnum so that he could move to New York City. I urge you to explore his work.

