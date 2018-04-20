William Eggleston (1939 – ) is a master of color photography and he used a special process called dye-transfer to produce his images. The colors are rich and jump off the page. He worked in color at a time when black and white photography was The standard. He believed that working in color could translate into having his work accepted in the world of art. His compositions often break so-called rules of photography. They probably appeared odd at the time and they still have an animated quality to them. They stand the test of time and their unexpectedness probably helps to achieve that.

Eggleston took many classic photos of America and Robert Frank was an influence on his work as was Henri Cartier-Bresson. Much of his work documents iconic America with old signs and cars and the like. I often wonder if the photographers like Eggleston and Frank had any idea that these images would be popular in the future? Or do we find the nostalgia in these photos to be so interesting because much of popular culture images are not nearly so interesting now? I do hope that you will have a look at his work. Perhaps you will find something that inspires you. I am always inspired by his work and I find little things that I want to incorporate into my photos.