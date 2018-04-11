Photographer Profile – Robert Frank

Robert Frank (1924- ) If you haven’t seen his book The Americans, run out an buy a copy or borrow it from the library! It is an amazing collection of photos that has changed the definition of photography in general and more specifically street photography.

Frank is Swiss by birth and has been living in the US most of his life. He emigrated to the US at 22 and became a fashion photographer at Harper’s Bazaar in New York City. But he wanted to do more with his photography. He spent 2 years traveling and took 28,000 photos for The Americans which includes 83 of those photos. It is a series which is iconically American. Perhaps the fact that he was new to America had something to do with his uncanny ability to recognize that which truly is American. We often take for granted the things that seem so familiar to us. To turn the ordinary into the extraordinary is the definition of art.

Many of his photos break some of the unwritten rules of photography. He does things with photography that were new and novel at the time. And his photography is still very relevant. I am always inspired when looking at his work. Oh and by the way, The Americans is published by the incredible Steidl press. You can see a streaming documentary about Steidl which includes segments on working with Robert Frank in creating The Americans as well as a number of other photographers. I hope that you will have a look at his work.