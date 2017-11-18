London in December!

Posted on by Leanne Staples

Seeing With New Eyes – We are very excited to present a series of street photography workshops in London on December 21 & 23. It’s a 2 part workshop in different areas of London.

Joshua Evan and I have both been shooting the streets and collaborating for many years. Seeing With New Eyes is a great opportunity to capture the streets of London with a camera while gaining the insights of 2 seasoned street photographers. Spaces are limited! We are keeping it small intentionally so we can work closely with everyone. For details and to register online visit Shoot New York City.

Cross

