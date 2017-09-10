Inspired Eye & Curious Frame!

Posted on by Leanne Staples

I am very happy to announce that I have an article and some of my photos in the recent issue of Inspired Eye! It is a fabulous photography magazine! Thanks to Don Springer! I will be contributing on a regular basis for a column titled Curious Frame.

leanne-staples-curious-frame

One thought on “Inspired Eye & Curious Frame!

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s