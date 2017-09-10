I am very happy to announce that I have an article and some of my photos in the recent issue of Inspired Eye! It is a fabulous photography magazine! Thanks to Don Springer! I will be contributing on a regular basis for a column titled Curious Frame.
I am very happy to announce that I have an article and some of my photos in the recent issue of Inspired Eye! It is a fabulous photography magazine! Thanks to Don Springer! I will be contributing on a regular basis for a column titled Curious Frame.
One thought on “Inspired Eye & Curious Frame!”
Well done you! I will take a look at this magazine.
LikeLike