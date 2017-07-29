East Harlem Community Garden

Posted on by Leanne Staples

East Harlem is a fabulous neighborhood and there are a number of community gardens there. This photo was taken on a recent photo tour in El Barrio and Harlem. Here’s a snippet of the review from the tour. “Best of all, Leanne helped me to get out of my “shell” and be more daring to take some good street photography snapshots.  Next time I am in New York, I plan to see Leanne again.”

East Harlem Community Garden_

2 thoughts on "East Harlem Community Garden

