Another photo from the El Barrio Street Photography Workshop. I take street photos everywhere around the city. If you want to learn how to do it or get better at it or just explore some neighborhoods with other photogs, a workshop is a great way to do it and you can find reviews from previous attendees on my site. And we always have fun while capturing some great street shots! If you can’t be here in NYC to experience it, you can also subscribe to my weekly newsletter. – Blue in East Harlem, 16 July 2017.