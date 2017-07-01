Out on a photo tour yesterday in Harlem and El Barrio. We had a great time taking lots of street photos! – Crushing, 30 June 2017.
Out on a photo tour yesterday in Harlem and El Barrio. We had a great time taking lots of street photos! – Crushing, 30 June 2017.
4 thoughts on “I read the news today”
I love this. I love that it shows simplicity but yet that man makes the photo say something
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
LikeLike
I really like this – it’s timeless!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks love!
LikeLike