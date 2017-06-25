About Shoot New York City
Walking photo tours and street photography workshops in New York City by the licensed New York City tour guide Leanne Staples. For tourists to NY and for NYC photographers that want to explore the city’s off the beaten track and take urban landscape and street photography.
Shoot New York City’s weekly newsletter provides photography tips, photographer profiles, New York City neighbourhood information and weekly photo assignments.
© 2017 Shoot New York City™ All Rights Reserved
4 thoughts on “Just Like in the Movies 2”
Really great! I love New York. I’m heading there again the first week of August and looking forward to experience the city again!
LikeLike
Thanks! You know I do private photo tours and group workshops.
LikeLike
Very cool!
LikeLike
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person