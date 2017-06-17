I’m just starting to go through and upload my photos from the Coney Island Mermaid Parade. This is my 10th year of shooting and it was one of the best. It is so much fun. Street photography is always about humanity and the Mermaid Parade is the coolest parade in NYC and a whole lotta fun. This is number 1, the first and only processed yet! – 17 June 2017.
8 thoughts on “Coney Island Mermaid Parade”
Lovely shot and interesting concept. What is the Coney Island Mermaid Parade?
Thanks! It’s the best parade ever. Do a google search and you will find a lot of info about it
Reblogged this on maisysabredavid.
Thanks for the re blog!
Wow ! Its so beautiful….NOW I wanna go to NYC too 👍☺
Thanks!
I love the photo. Is there a title for this? Do you only photograph static motifs or people in motion?
Thanks! The title is Coney Island mermaid parade. I shoot street photography for the most part
