Coney Island Mermaid Parade

Posted on by Leanne Staples

I’m just starting to go through and upload my photos from the Coney Island Mermaid Parade. This is my 10th year of shooting and it was one of the best. It is so much fun. Street photography is always about humanity and the Mermaid Parade is the coolest parade in NYC and a whole lotta fun. This is number 1, the first and only processed yet! – 17 June 2017.

2017 Coney Island Mermaid Parade - 1

8 thoughts on “Coney Island Mermaid Parade

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s